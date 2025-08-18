“It feels amazing – my friends and family are here and my footballing journey started here.”
The 1.98m shot-stopper said leaving the Phoenix after nine years to join Perth had cost him All Whites opportunities. “After my decision to leave Wellington and move to Perth, I’ve ended up going from No 1 keeper in the All Whites to probably two or three.
“So, it’s my responsibility now to perform that role for the team and push to get that No 1 jersey back. That was certainly in the forefront of my mind.
Sail said he was ready to battle for the No 1 jersey after incumbent Michael Woud sat on the bench throughout Auckland FC’s remarkable debut campaign last season, as Alex Paulsen was brought into the squad fresh from a stunning season with the Phoenix.
“Look, I’m just here to train hard, prove myself, put my hand up and do all the right things – and that’s not my decision, that’s the coach’s decision. Obviously, Mikey is playing in the cup at the moment. He’s kept two clean sheets; he’s doing really well and I’m cup-tied, so I can’t feature in the cup.
“It’s always fantastic to have healthy competition for every position and the goalkeeping department’s no different.”
“Oli brings experience to the team as well as competition to the group. We saw last season his quality; he was great in both games against us last year, pulling off some exceptional saves. He will be an asset to the club.”