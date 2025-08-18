“It feels amazing – my friends and family are here and my footballing journey started here.”

Oli Sail with Perth Glory: "In terms of footballing, it was definitely tough." Photo / Photosport

The 1.98m shot-stopper said leaving the Phoenix after nine years to join Perth had cost him All Whites opportunities. “After my decision to leave Wellington and move to Perth, I’ve ended up going from No 1 keeper in the All Whites to probably two or three.

“So, it’s my responsibility now to perform that role for the team and push to get that No 1 jersey back. That was certainly in the forefront of my mind.

“But that’s just a consequence of doing the right thing at club level, playing well and making the national team coaches pick you.”

The 29-year-old was about to enter the final year of a three-year deal with Perth, with the team left holding the wooden spoon in each of the past two seasons.

Oli Sail aims to reclaim the All Whites No 1 jersey. Photo / Photosport

“I’ll be honest, it certainly made me a better person and taught me a lot about myself and what I’m capable of mentally in terms of resilience.”

Sail played 43 games for Perth but at times struggled to hold his place in the starting lineup.

“It was a testing period in terms of on the football pitch, but I absolutely love living in Perth. It’s a beautiful city, and I’ll be back there one day, for sure.”

“But yeah, in terms of footballing, it was definitely tough.”

Playing for Perth, Sail put in a fine effort to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 result that briefly knocked Auckland off the top of the A-League ladder.

Sail said he was ready to battle for the No 1 jersey after incumbent Michael Woud sat on the bench throughout Auckland FC’s remarkable debut campaign last season, as Alex Paulsen was brought into the squad fresh from a stunning season with the Phoenix.

Woud had been one of the new club’s first signings but could only look on when Paulsen was brought in on loan from Bournemouth, having just been named the A-League goalkeeper of the year for his work with the Phoenix.

Goalkeeper Michael Woud had few opportunities at Auckland FC last season, despite being the club's first signing. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s had to wait his time last year – I’m sure that was frustrating, but AP was playing superbly, so that’s just the nature of the position,“ Sail said.

“Look, I’m just here to train hard, prove myself, put my hand up and do all the right things – and that’s not my decision, that’s the coach’s decision. Obviously, Mikey is playing in the cup at the moment. He’s kept two clean sheets; he’s doing really well and I’m cup-tied, so I can’t feature in the cup.

“It’s always fantastic to have healthy competition for every position and the goalkeeping department’s no different.”

Auckland FC head coach Steve Corica said: “As was the case last year, we wanted two exceptional goalkeepers to help us achieve our goals.

“Oli brings experience to the team as well as competition to the group. We saw last season his quality; he was great in both games against us last year, pulling off some exceptional saves. He will be an asset to the club.”