Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix: Experts predict result of Kiwi A-League derby

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Auckland FC Logan Rogerson battles it out with Wellington Phoenix Alex Rufer during a derby clash in 2024. Photo / Photosport

On the eve of the first A-League Kiwi derby of the new season, Michael Burgess asked a panel of experts how it might play out.

Ben Sigmund

Former All White 2000, 2007-2014. 181 matches for Wellington Phoenix, the fourth highest in club history.

The Wellington Phoenix are due a win

