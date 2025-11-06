Ricki Herbert

Foundation Wellington Phoenix coach 2007-2013. Former All White 1980-1989 and later head coach 2005-2013.

The Phoenix are looking to play a far more expansive style of play this season so goalscoring opportunities should be more frequent. They are also employing a high line defensively, which may enable Auckland FC options to play directly in behind, which was a strong counter-attacking trait for them last season.

Score: 2-2

Noel Barkley

Former All White 1986-1991. Three-time New Zealand player of the year.

Both sides have started the season well, without being totally convincing.

Auckland have had the more difficult games and are top, though they haven’t really clicked from a creative point of view. We still need to see the best of Guillermo May linking with Sam Cosgrove, with the jury still out on the English striker.

Wellington dropped two points last weekend, as they missed several chances but I really like Carlo Armiento (an old fashioned left-winger) and striker Eze, though he’s been a bit wasteful. They will be a handful for Auckland’s defence.

Wellington’s high defensive line could be punished by the likes Lachlan Brook and Jesse Randall. Jake Brimmer has been a standout and his ability to thread clever passes is another key factor. I’m expecting an open game.

Score: Auckland FC 2-1

Auckland FC's Jesse Randall scores against Western Sydney Wanderers. Photo / Photosport

Harry Ngata

Former All White 1993-2001. 127 matches for the Football Kingz, where he was a foundation player.

The Phoenix have had a solid start but have significant injuries to cover, especially Tim Payne who is a huge loss with his experience.

In a similar vein Auckland will miss captain Hiroki Sakai but they have other strong leaders like Brimmer and Dan Hall. Cosgrove is proving to be a handful and Lachlan Brook is finding his feet and looks sharp.

It will be tight – much closer than previous derbies and both teams will be up for it – but I feel Auckland will edge it.

Score: Auckland FC 2-1

Grahame Bilby

Former All White 1967-1971. Captain when New Zealand entered Fifa World Cup qualifying for the first time in 1969. Also played test cricket for New Zealand.

I’m a Wellingtonian so I would like to see the Phoenix do well but I fear Auckland FC will be too strong. It would be nice to see us take a point. I don’t think we can win but you never know … anything can happen in football. Defensively, the Phoenix will need to be much more solid than they were for most of last season. It will take a full team effort and they can’t afford any lapses, which were so costly in all three derbies last season.

Score: 1-1

Jason Pine

Long time football commentator for Sky Sport and Newstalk ZB. NZ Herald football analyst.

This is the Phoenix’s best chance of a derby win since the first clash last season. While Auckland FC are unbeaten and top of the table after three matches, they haven’t quite recaptured the form which saw them dominate in their inaugural campaign. Wellington are also unbeaten, have looked good in their last two outings and should have beaten Central Coast last weekend.

Auckland FC have never won a game in which they’ve conceded first, so the Phoenix must start with positive intent and show courage in their playing style.

An early goal would bring the crowd into the game and put pressure on Auckland FC in hostile enemy territory.

Score: Phoenix 2-1

Carlo Armiento of the Wellington Phoenix celebrates a goal against the Brisbane Roar. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess:

New Zealand Herald football writer, 2010-2025.

It all depends on what the Wellington Phoenix can bring to the party, as we know the Auckland FC template – intensity, structure, a formidable defence and the best set piece game in the league. Wellington have looked good – but haven’t played anyone close to Auckland’s level. Auckland FC have been solid across three matches – but this could be their biggest test.

The Black Knights have yet to really click but they are resilient, with so much big-game experience and will look to expose Wellington’s high line. If the Phoenix can avoid that trap, they have a wildcard factor in the final third with their new recruits.

Perhaps most importantly, the Phoenix need to make hay in the first 60 minutes because Auckland have a much deeper bench so retrieving a late deficit is unlikely.

Score: 1-1

Jacob Spoonley

Sky Sport analyst. Former All White 2008, 2013.

I’m fascinated to see how this fourth instalment plays out. The certainty, stability and achievement of Auckland is an attractive proposition. The key question is whether, or how, Wellington can harness what appears to be a composite of ambitious and unpredictable elements. Professional neutrality aside, I genuinely have no idea how this will play out in the capital.

Score: Phoenix 1-0