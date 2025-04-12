All the action from Allianz Stadium in Sydney as Auckland FC square off against Sydney FC in their A-League football clash.

By Michael Burgess

Neyder Moreno’s return has come at a perfect time for Auckland FC.

The Colombian, who has demonstrated a knack for special moments and vital goals, has been sidelined with a quadricep issue for the past two matches. He hasn’t played since mid-March, when he helped create the first goal in the 2-2 home draw with Central Coast Mariners.

But Moreno has trained well this week and will be in the mix for the away clash with Sydney FC on Saturday (7pm). The 28-year-old is unlikely to start but will be involved at some stage and looms as the perfect wildcard, simply because he makes thing happen.

“It’s been important so far, but it’s going to be more important until the end of the season and into finals because [come] finals time you need players that can make an impact and score goals or create something out of nothing,” coach Steve Corica told the Weekend Herald. “He definitely can do that. So he’ll be a real X factor for us.”

From just 18 games and 10 starts, Moreno already has a catalogue of highlights, from the perfectly struck late volley in the rain to end Newcastle’s stubborn resistance in round six, to his spectacular hat-trick against the Wellington Phoenix in late February (though one goal was surprisingly credited to Logan Rogerson, after deflecting off his thigh).

Moreno has sometimes struggled with the physical intensity of the A-League – which has a faster pace than the South American style he is used to – as well as the defensive demands put on wingers in Corica’s system. But overall, he has adjusted impressively to a new club, league and country, with seven goals and two assists already.

“He’s done really well,” said Corica. “It’s not always easy for imports in their first season.”

Along with Moreno, fellow winger Liam Gillion is also back in the frame, after recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in a reserves match in the first weekend of March. Gillion was a standout of Auckland’s blazing start, with his raw pace and willingness to take on defenders. That made him an early crowd favourite and created plenty of impetus for the Black Knights, as his threat kept defences on edge.

Gillion had a flat period after Christmas, which was understandable. This is his first taste of professional football and there is a significant learning curve, even given his experience at a high level with Auckland City FC. Competition for places meant he didn’t feature in the first two months of this year, before the injury. But the 22-year-old remains an important piece of the puzzle, particularly with his acceleration and velocity in possession.

“Liam never fell out of favour,” director of football Terry McFlynn told the Herald. “Just the way Steve manages the group, there is always competition for places and particularly in his position. It was just who was training well, got the opportunity.”

Gillion started the first 11 matches, before a substitute appearance in the 3-0 home win over Melbourne City. Since then, others have come to the fore, specifically Moreno. Jesse Randall has also been given chances out wide, while mid-season signing Marlee Francois has made nine appearances. The challenge for Gillion will be match fitness – after a long absence – but he is set to make an impact again.

“He’s in a good place,” observed McFlynn.

Saturday’s match in Sydney will be a sentimental moment for Corica, returning to face his hometown club where he spent almost two decades as a player and coach. But he has already earned an Auckland identity and there hasn’t been much focus on the prodigal son theme this week, unlike the situation ahead of round two, when most storylines centred around Corica and McFlynn facing their former employers.

For Corica, there is a simple recipe over the next four weeks, as the season reaches a climax. While others are projecting forward to the playoffs – or wondering when the Black Knights will seal the Premiers Plate – the coach takes a micro view.

“The main thing is just not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said. “It’s focusing on each game, one game at a time. They’re all finals games from now on. Obviously, we’re in a decent position [five points clear of second place], but it’s not over and done with yet.

“So until we have won the Premiership, the boys need to remain focused and could go down to the last game of the season. Hopefully we get it done sooner, but there’s only four games left, so it’s going to be quite tight. We just need to follow the process each game that we do every week and work hard for each other.”