All the action as Auckland FC look to claim the Premiers Plate against Perth Glory in Auckland.

Missed last week’s game? Here’s the match report from Auckland FC’s 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Auckland FC’s march towards the Premiers Plate rolls on.

For a new team in a competition, this has been a dream start for the Black Knights, Saturday night’s 2-0 win away to the Melbourne Victory the latest chapter in a fairytale debut season so far.

With just two rounds left of the regular season, Auckland FC have a record of 14 wins, eight draws and just two losses – their last defeat against the Perth Glory in January.

It’s fitting the Black Knights now have the chance to secure the top seed for the playoffs and hoist the Premiers Plate in the reverse fixture against Perth at Mt Smart on Sunday at 5pm. Leading by six points, Auckland need just one point from their final two matches.

Since that loss in Perth, Steve Corica’s team have rattled off 13 games unbeaten – including seven wins.

Against the Victory, Auckland FC showed their ability to break down an opponent.

Captain Hiroki Sakai was everywhere on defence and had some nice touches on attack, midfielders Francis De Vries and Callan Elliot were active throughout, Alex Paulsen made some key saves, and Louis Verstraete and Guillermo May made their chances count.

In short, Auckland FC frustrated the Victory with a brick wall defence and constant pressure when Melbourne were trying to work the ball out of their own end of the field.

The visitors enjoyed more of the possession in the game and put it to good use to trouble the Melbourne defence.

There were promising signs early when Jake Brimmer connected well on a half volley to beat Melbourne keeper Mitch Langerak, only for the ball to glance off the post and back out.

The visitors had by far the better chances in the first half, the best falling to Cam Howieson just before halftime.

Called into action early after an injury to Felipe Gallegos, the midfielder found himself on the end of a beautiful ball from Sakai, only to get his shot all wrong and fail to hit the target.

It was a tense half, but Auckland looked the more likely to break the deadlock.

That moment came in the 53rd minute, when Verstraete coolly sent a side-footed shot past the outstretched arm of Victory keeper Mitch Langerak after De Vries set him up perfectly just outside the box.

There were some arguments of an Auckland player in an offside position obstructing Langerak’s line of sight, but it was reviewed, cleared and Auckland had the lead.

Victory fought and it took an incredible save from Paulsen to keep them out late in the half, before May’s late goal put the result beyond doubt – putting the side one step closer to lifting the Plate.