It appears Auckland FC have found their new striker to partner Guillermo May for the upcoming A-League season.

Newstalk ZB understands Englishman Sam Cosgrove will join the Black Knights as a replacement for All Whites forward Max Mata, who was on loan last season from English League Two side Shrewsbury Town, before returning.

Cosgrove has appeared for multiple teams in the United Kingdom and will bring plenty of size to Auckland’s attack, standing at 1.92m.

The 28-year-old arguably enjoyed the best spell of his career at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, where he scored 17 goals in the 2018-19 season with 23 more in all competitions the following season, including six in the Europa League.

He was recently among several free agents who were training with the Professional Footballers’ Association in an attempt to win a contract ahead of the new season.