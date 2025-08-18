It appears Auckland FC have found their new striker to partner Guillermo May for the upcoming A-League season.
Newstalk ZB understands Englishman Sam Cosgrove will join the Black Knights as a replacement for All Whites forward Max Mata, who was on loan last season from English League Two side ShrewsburyTown, before returning.
Cosgrove has appeared for multiple teams in the United Kingdom and will bring plenty of size to Auckland’s attack, standing at 1.92m.
The 28-year-old arguably enjoyed the best spell of his career at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, where he scored 17 goals in the 2018-19 season with 23 more in all competitions the following season, including six in the Europa League.
He was recently among several free agents who were training with the Professional Footballers’ Association in an attempt to win a contract ahead of the new season.
The Black Knights have been busy in the transfer market during the off-season after several players departed the club following their inaugural season, where they finished top of the A-League standings before being knocked out in the semifinals by the Melbourne Victory.
Neyder Moreno and Luis Toomey have both left at the end of their contracts, while Scott Galloway was released, Alex Paulsen returned to parent club AFC Bournemouth, Tommy Smith left to sign with English fifth-tier club Braintree Town while Mata is back at Shrewsbury.
They’ve brought in Lachlan Brook to replace Moreno, while Scott Morris was signed to be a back-up goalkeeper, but an injury has seen Auckland bring in former Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory shot-stopper Oli Sail.