Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC into quarter-finals of Australia Cup after comfortable victory

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jesse Randall of Auckland FC is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the Australia Cup 2025 Round of 16 match against Melbourne FC. Photo / Getty Images

Jesse Randall of Auckland FC is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the Australia Cup 2025 Round of 16 match against Melbourne FC. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC have continued their serene progress in the Australia Cup.

They are into the quarter-finals of the knock out competition, after an impressive 3-0 win over South Melbourne on Wednesday night.

They were pushed at times by the Victorian NPL team, especially in the first half but gradually

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save