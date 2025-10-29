Sports Journalist Nathan Limm chats to Auckland FC fans at their first home game. Video / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland FC’s record-breaking debut A-League football season has been commemorated at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

The jersey worn by defender Nando Pijnaker in their opening two matches of the 2024-25 season has been donated to become part of the museum’s Social History collection.

The shirt has added significance as it was the top the 26-year-old wore when he scored their 97th-minute winner against Sydney FC in the club’s second fixture.

“I’m grateful to Auckland Museum for accepting the shirt and recognising its significance,” Pijnaker said.

“A bit like our debut season, it’s not really sunk in and I’m not sure it will until I’m much older and looking back on my career and what we achieved.