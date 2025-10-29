“I love this city, our fans, what together we’ve all achieved and to know a piece of it will always be here is special.”
There to accept it was museum chief executive David Reeves and curator, social history, Jane Groufsky.
“Auckland Museum’s collections are built around stories that shape this city and its people,” Reeves said.
“Objects like Nando’s shirt represent not only a remarkable game, but our sporting culture, community pride and the achievements that make this city.”
Auckland went on to claim the minor premiership in their debut season, before being bundled out in the semifinals by the Melbourne Victory.
Auckland currently sit third on the A-League ladder after two games this season. They opened their 2025-26 campaign with a goalless draw against the Victory, before claiming a 1-0 win over the Western Sydney Wanderers.
They face Adelaide United at home on Saturday, before the first New Zealand derby of the season against the Wellington Phoenix in the capital.