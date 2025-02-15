Saturday was payback time, achieved in the best possible fashion, with two goals on the stroke of halftime.

Guillermo May managed another long range stunner in the 44th minute, before Max Mata finished off a fast break with the last kick of the half.

It means Auckland remain top of the A-League table – continuing to put pressure on their rivals – ahead of next week’s derby against the Wellington Phoenix.

It was a superb effort, exhibiting their character, culture and cohesion. They coped well with the blustery conditions, with a gale wind blowing down the exposed ground and stood up to the physical battle, after being outmuscled in the previous fixture.

They were smart – managing the game well – defensively solid and clinical going forward, in a match of relatively few chances.

Captain Hiroki Sakai underlined his importance with an impressive display, while May was a vital presence, particularly in the first half into the strong breeze. The defence soaked up all the pressure, while goalkeeper Alex Paulsen made a couple of crucial saves to maintain their advantage.

Rhys Bozinovski of Western United and Guillermo May of Auckland FC. Photo / Getty Images

Central defender Nando Pijnaker was a late inclusion – after passing a fitness test on Friday – to return ahead of schedule from an ankle sprain and did brilliantly in the circumstances.

Until the crazy finale, the first half was a tight affair. Mata should have opened the scoring, from a precise May cross, but his header was directed wide. Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki – who had been so influential in the December match – also went close from a similar opportunity, while Mata later managed a vital interception as Ben Garuccio was about to strike.

The opening goal was a stunner, close to the best of the season so far, a tracer bullet from May. There looked to be little danger when the Uruguayan strode forward but his technique was immaculate, unleashing a 25-metre angled shot that flew past stunned goalkeeper Matt Sutton. It was perhaps an even more spectacular effort than his strike against Melbourne City in Auckland last month.

There was more minutes later, as a quick break sent Neyder Moreno away. The Colombian showed his strength and close control to hold off a defender, before sliding across to Mata, who made no mistake.

With their defensive record, Auckland FC were always going to hard to overhaul. Ibusuki was lucky to avoid sanction, after appearing to catch Pijnaker with his elbow, as the two wrestled for possession.

Corica opted for a triple change after 70 minutes, with Cam Howieson, Jesse Randall and Marlee François introduced for Jake Brimmer, Moreno and Mata. Paulsen managed a vital point blank save from Rhys Bozinovski – who looked odds on to score – soon afterwards.

There was late pressure from Western United but Auckland held firm, including a brave sliding challenge from Callan Elliott, to claim another eye-catching victory.

Western United 0

Auckland FC 2 (Guillermo May 44, Max Mata 45+2)

Halftime: 0-2



