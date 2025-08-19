Standing at 1.92m tall, Cosgrove appears to give the Black Knights a classical “target man” to aim at, in their quest to go one better than their first campaign, where they fell one game short of reaching the A-League’s grand final.

All up, he’s scored 70 goals in 297 professional appearances, with 47 of those coming for Aberdeen in 103 games.

Cosgrove’s arrival gives Auckland FC another option up front, after the departures of import Neyder Moreno and All Whites forward Max Mata, who has returned to his parent club Shrewsbury Town after spending the Black Knights’ maiden campaign on loan.

As a sign of his intent to succeed in Auckland, Cosgrove has already touched down in Aotearoa, and begun pre-season preparations for the new A-League season.

“I’ve had a couple of training sessions now and spent some time with the team,” he said.

“The culture and togetherness are outstanding. Being from overseas, I’m still adjusting, but everyone has been so supportive and friendly.

“I spent a lot of time researching the club before I made the move, and the more I heard, the more I wanted to join.

“What the club has achieved, the way the city has got behind the team, I was eager to be a part of it.”

The Englishman’s arrival takes the import spot vacated by Moreno’s exit, while Mata has been replaced by Australia attacker Lachlan Brook, who counts as a local player despite turning out for the Kiwi club.

Elsewhere, All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail has also been acquired after his time with the Perth Glory came to an end. Sail will compete with fellow New Zealand international Michael Woud for the No 1 spot, after Alex Paulsen returned to AFC Bournemouth having spent the 2024/25 season on loan with the Black Knights.