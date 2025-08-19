Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

A-League: Auckland FC sign towering English striker to boost forward stocks

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Auckland FC v Melbourne Victory result: Black Knights’ dream over with shock semifinal exit. Video / Carson Bluck
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC have reinforced their goalscoring stocks for their sophomore men’s A-League campaign, confirming the signing of English striker Sam Cosgrove.

As first reported by the Herald, the 28-year-old arrives at the Black Knights from English League One club Barnsley FC, after a career that’s also seen stints with Birmingham,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save