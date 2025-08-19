He was last seen in the All Whites in November 2019, starting in the 3-1 loss to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, which marked former coach Danny Hay’s first match in charge.

The stars never aligned across the rest of Hay’s tenure, mostly because Thomas was enduring a run of injuries and operations. When Bazeley took on the New Zealand role, he maintained regular contact.

The player was keen to return but felt he needed a decent run of club football before taking on international duties. And now that time has come.

“He’s a player I’ve been talking to for a long time and he’s always said that when he’s had a good six months of training and playing and feeling fully fit he would contemplate taking on more loading with us,” Bazeley told Newstalk ZB.

“He’s at that stage now and really keen to get back involved and we’re excited to bring Ryan back in.”

It’s a boost for the All Whites, adding depth in midfield and an X-factor player. The Te Puke product joined PEC Zwolle in 2014 before winning his first national cap as a 19-year-old.

A few months later he was the talk of Holland after grabbing a brace in a 5-1 win over Amsterdam giants Ajax in the Dutch Cup final.

He steadily progressed and was regarded as one of the All Whites’ biggest weapons before the 2017 Intercontinental playoff series against Peru, where he was a standout in the first match in Wellington.

In 2018, he was snapped up by PSV Eindhoven, one of the “big three” of Dutch football, but his time there was marred by frequent physical setbacks.

He returned for a second spell at Zwolle in 2022, where he has now made 187 appearances. Thomas is in a good space, playing full matches as Zwolle have opened the season with consecutive wins.

Bazeley said Thomas adds a lot to the mix.

“He’s a very good footballer,” said Bazeley. “He’s so intelligent, uses the ball really well and organises people around him.

“He’s playing more of a defensive midfield role at PEC and we might use him in that role as well, or we might have him slightly further forward.

“He can play as a six, an eight or a 10.”

Auckland FC recruit Oli Sail also returns to the mix, partly for pragmatic reasons, with Bazeley preferring not to fly in a No 3 goalkeeper from Europe and Max Crocombe and Alex Paulsen likely to be used against the Socceroos.

Former Phoenix fullback James McGarry, now with Brisbane Roar, is another notable inclusion after coming close to being called up two years ago when playing for Aberdeen, only to get injured before the window.

“We’ve always kept in touch with Jimmy and we felt it was a good opportunity to bring him in,” said Bazeley of the 27-year-old, who made his sole international appearance in November 2019 against Lithuania.

Matt Garbett (Peterborough), Ben Waine (Port Vale) and Tommy Smith (Braintree Town) weren’t included, with Bazeley saying he wanted to give them time to consolidate at their new clubs after off-season moves.

Auckland FC defender Nando Pijnaker and former Black Knights striker Max Mata were unavailable because of injury.

The All Whites face Australia in Canberra on September 5, before the return match at Go Media Stadium four days later.

All Whites squad for Soccer Ashes series

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Oli Sail.

Defenders: Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, James McGarry.

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Elijah Just, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenić, Ryan Thomas.

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Callum McCowatt, Jesse Randall, Logan Rogerson, Chris Wood.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.