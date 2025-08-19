Advertisement
All Whites: Ryan Thomas’ international exile ends as Darren Bazeley calls on midfielder to face Socceroos

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ryan Thomas, who has had an injury-interrupted career, playing for the All Whites in 2017. Photo / Photosport

Highly rated midfielder Ryan Thomas is back in the All Whites after an absence of almost six years.

Thomas will return for next month’s home and away series against Australia, with his selection confirmed by coach Darren Bazeley on Tuesday.

His long-term exile has been a frustration for everyone involved,

