Live updates of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier final between All Whites and New Caledonia at Eden Park.

The All Whites are a victory away from making the Fifa World Cup for the third time.

There’s a little irony about the All Whites’ current situation, as they stand on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

At a time when they have arguably the most complete squad in their history, they also have the most straightforward path.

The All Whites will face New Caledonia on Monday at Eden Park, a culmination of a five-game sprint to find the Oceania champion. Monday’s winner – and New Zealand are massive favourites – will book their place at football’s biggest festival, with the Pacific confederation granted direct entry for the first time.

That new route has been the subject of much debate, given the Oceania representatives used to face an extra step, against an Asian, North American or South America team in the intercontinental playoffs. Those clashes – with Bahrain (2009), Mexico (2013), Peru (2017) and Costa Rica (2022) – were unique, special occasions, a quadrennial highlight that will be missed by many.

That feeling is exacerbated by the All Whites’ current level, as this team would be well equipped in that scenario. They would surely be a decent chance against the fifth-best team in Asia, or the fourth-ranked side from Concacaf?

Of course, we will never know. Darren Bazeley’s side might not be the finished product but they are the real deal.

This squad feels light years ahead of the 2013 New Zealand side that hadn’t been regenerated since the memorable 2010 campaign in South Africa and desperately missed Winston Reid (injured) and Ryan Nelsen (retired). Anthony Hudson’s team in 2017 were gritty and streetwise – and acquitted themselves well against Peru – but played a much more direct style.

The 2022 team under Danny Hay were an impressive outfit and played without luck against Costa Rica in Doha, an occasion that still haunts but this side have evolved further.

It starts, of course, with Chris Wood, in the form of his life. Off the back of his Nottingham Forest deeds, the 33-year-old has never been more confident, complete or clinical as a striker.

He has become a goal-scoring machine, with a raptor-like sense of where to be and how to execute. Put simply, Wood makes the most difficult job in football – scoring goals – look easy.

That was shown again on Friday night, with his early strike, which settled any nerves and deflated Fiji. Put aside the level of the opposition and look at the finish.

The run to find space, the anticipation and the ability to execute a difficult header, from a looping, deep cross, back across the goalkeeper. Wood also sets a great example. He always arrives ready to perform, never makes excuses and has high personal standards.

Then there is Liberato Cacace. At 24, already the best fullback in our history. A remarkable engine, intensely competitive and such a high ceiling. Those two set the bar for this squad but there are many more.

Marko Stamenic (23) isn’t the finished article but what an all-round midfield prospect. Sarpreet Singh (26), in the second phase of his career, brings undoubted X-factor. Tyler Bindon has just turned 20 and already has 80 matches for Reading behind him. Matt Garbett (22) offers thrust and attacking threat, while Joe Bell (25) is rediscovering the form that turned heads a few years ago. The list goes on. But for all their potential, this team have to complete the assignment.

“We have had a project for the last few years, building up to this World Cup cycle,” said Wood. “We are one game away from where we would like to be.”

New Caledonia won’t be a straightforward assignment. Almost half their squad ply their trade outside the island group, with nine based in France, one of the greatest football factories in the world, while former Phoenix winger Jaushua Sotirio brings vital experience.

They have pace and threats across the attacking third and can be lethal on the counter, as shown in Friday’s 3-0 win over Tahiti. They will be more organised than Fiji and will hope to frustrate the All Whites, especially given the expectation on New Zealand team in front of a large crowd.

For the All Whites, it’s about execution, discipline and composure and not leaving anything to chance.

“We know we’re the favorites for this game and that creates different challenges,” said Bazeley. “[But] with this group of players, they’re so focused and determined. They’re not going to slacken off, there’s going to be no complacency, they’re not taking New Caledonia lightly.”

Bazeley is likely to employ a similar starting XI on Monday. There is no need to tinker – with so much at stake – and he had the luxury of being able to manage the minutes of key players on Friday. Everything has been carefully managed. The team took an Air New Zealand charter flight late on Friday – getting to their Auckland hotel around 1am – to maximise recovery time, before a training session on Sunday.

“It’s all in our favour, we know that,” said Bazeley. “We’ve got the team, we’ve got the conditions, and now we just need to go and perform.”