Alex Greive scores for New Zealand All Whites v New Caledonia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Before the All Whites took the field against New Caledonia on Friday, coach Danny Hay told the group he wanted them to provide some selection headaches over the next few days.

The rejigged starting XI, together with some established names who were late substutions, did just that, with New Zealand completing a 7-1 rout in their final group match at the Oceania 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying tournament.

It was the biggest win over an Island nation since 2004 and the most emphatic victory over the French territory in 32 matches dating back to 1951.

The final scoreline was unfortunate for Les Cagous, who were competitive for much of the match, particularly in the first half, but completely lost their way towards the end, conceding four goals in the final 16 minutes.

But it was another impressive step forward for the All Whites at this tournament and offers Hay some welcome dilemmas ahead of Monday's semifinal (6:30am) against Tahiti.

"That was the message," said Hay. "I said to them just prior to the game that I want to be sitting down with [assistant coach] Darren Bazeley with some serious headaches around what that starting XI is going to look like. And we've got that now."

It was another reflection of New Zealand's depth, as only two players that started in the 4-0 win over Fiji were on from the outset (Tommy Smith and Francis De Vries).

St Mirren striker Alex Greive was the standout, in his first international start.

He opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a Hernan Crespo-style flick, won the penalty that regained the lead after New Caledonia's surprise 13th minute equaliser, then managed a cool finish just before halftime to extend the advantage.

New Zealand All Whites v New Caledonia at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The former Birkenhead FC product wasn't really on the radar six months ago, but has made massive strides since his recent move to Scotland and will be hard to leave out from there.

He looked strong and sharp – with and without the ball – and offers a different package to most other forward options, with his pace, low centre of gravity and ability to turn in tight areas.

"Al is a great little player and his move to Scotland has been perfect timing for him," said Hay. "He is a never say die type, constantly closing down. A hard working, selfless player but has some real quality as well."

Goalkeeper Jamie Searle looked solid on debut (though Stefan Marinovic is expected to come in for the semifinal) while Tim Payne and Callum McCowatt saw action for the first time in Qatar.

The All Whites dominated the first half, creating numerous chances with their width and movement down both flanks, though New Caledonia were competitive, boosted by Jean-Phillippe-Saiko's brilliant equaliser, as he outjumped the defence to head home from 12 yards.

But Greive's strike on halftime took the wind out of their sails and they completely fell apart late in the game, with replacements Andre de Jong, Chris Wood (two) and Bill Tuiloma helping themselves to goals, as the introduction of fellow substitutes Bell and Cacace added another dimension.

Winston Reid was rested, while Nando Pijnaker and Elijah Just, who were both carrying yellow cards, also sat out the match.

Hay was pleased with the performance – aside from a period early in the second half where New Zealand lacked patience in possession – along with the momentum that has been built.

"We are ultimately looking ahead to some big things," said Hay. "We've got to keep performing as we are; it's not going to get easy, we are talking about a one-off game, a semifinal and then another one-off game, hopefully, in the final, so we are not taking anything for granted."

Tahiti lost 3-1 to the Solomon Islands on Friday, in their first match of the tournament, after the Covid-related withdrawals of Vanuatu and the Cook Islands.

Papua New Guinea will face the Solomon Islands in the other last four clash, after the Kapuls continued their good form with a 2-1 win over Fiji on Friday.

All Whites 7 (Alex Greive 8', 45+2' Logan Rogerson 35' pen, Andre de Jong 74', Bill Tuiloma 81', Chris Wood 83', 90')

New Caledonia 1 (Jean-Phillippe Saiko 13')

Halftime: 3-1