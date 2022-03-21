Andre de Jong in action for New Zealand All Whites. Photosport

The All Whites look to make it two from two at the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament when they take on Fiji.

All Whites v Papua New Guinea report

The All Whites are underway with a win at the OFC World Cup qualifying tournament, though not without a bit of a struggle.

They edged Papua New Guinea 1-0 on Saturday morning in Qatar, with a Ben Waine goal with 15 minutes to play proving the difference.

The Phoenix striker ensured a debut to remember, tucking home a Dane Ingham cross after being introduced midway through the second half.

The scoreline could have been higher, with New Zealand hitting the crossbar twice in the final 10 minutes and PNG keeper Ronald Warisan making some brilliant saves, but it wasn't the most convincing display from the All Whites.

While rarely troubled defensively, they struggled for fluidity and rhythm for long spells against a well organised, spirited PNG side.

That was to be expected – given it was a New Zealand team that had never played together – but it was a stiff introduction to the realities of tournament football, as PNG defied their ranking of 165 and lack of match play over the last two years.

The All Whites endured an untidy first half, where they struggled to create much of note, but got going in the latter stages of the match, with the goal releasing some pressure.

Coach Danny Hay opted for a 4-3-3 formation. Winston Reid and Nikko Boxall were flanked by Dalton Wilkins and Dane Ingham at the back, behind a midfield trio of Cam Howieson, Clayton Lewis and Matt Garbett. Andre de Jong led the line, with Kosta Barbarouses and Joey Champness outside him.

It was an inexperienced unit. Only two players had more than 20 caps (Reid and Barbarouses), with seven others having less than 10 to their name, though Howieson was the only non-professional player.

Their lack of combinations and cohesiveness showed through in the first half. Too often passes missed their mark, or runs were a fraction too late, as the timing was off.

Indeed the All Whites made a nervous start, struggling to keep possession in the first 15 minutes. There were too many easy turnovers and misdirected long balls, while Papua New Guinea were well organised defensively.

The All Whites eventually settled and were unlucky not to open the scoring in the 35th minute, with Garbett denied by a point blank save from the veteran Warisan. The Italian based midfielder connected well with a Dalton Wilkins cross, but his shot from six yards was directed straight at Warisan.

Earlier Reid had headed just over the bar from a Clayton Lewis corner – while De Jong was inches away from a driven Barbarouses cross, after smart work down the right flank.

The Kapuls rarely threatened but were industrious and had some neat moments in possession, with former Hamilton Wanderers winger Tommy Semmy prominent.

Champness went close just after halftime – with his header cleared off the line following a corner – but New Zealand still struggled to construct much of note, too often guilty of long, straight through balls which were easily mopped up.

Papua New Guinea, the 2016 Nations Cup finalists, lost their captain David Muta to injury in the 58th minute, but soon afterwards created their best opportunity of the match, with replacement Kolu Kepo snapping a near post header just wide, after impressive lead up play.

Rookies Ben Waine (De Jong) and Ben Old (Howieson) came on in the 67th minute, just after de Jong had gone close, with replays suggesting he was brought down by Warisan in a goalmouth tangle, though it would have been a harsh call.

The substitutes sparked the All Whites and the breakthrough came in the 75th minute, after a quickly taken free kick. The goal was the product of smart work from Garbett, who released Ingham and caught out the PNG defence.

That released the pressure valve and soon afterwards the All Whites were inches away from extending their lead, with replacement striker Logan Rogerson hitting the crossbar with a diving header, after Ingham again got forward.

Garbett found the woodwork a few minutes later, with a strike from the edge of the area while Boxall forced a good save after a short corner routine.

All Whites 1 (Ben Waine 75')

Papua New Guinea 0

Halftime 0-0