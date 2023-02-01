New Zealand Football's decision on the next All Whites coach was delayed again on Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football's decision on the next All Whites coach was delayed again on Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

A surprise contender for the vacant All Whites coaching job has emerged after New Zealand Football delayed the decision again on Wednesday. Michael Burgess reports on the mystery man who could replace Danny Hay.

Canada coach John Herdman looks to be the preferred candidate for the All Whites role.

New Zealand Football announced that the appointment process had stalled on Wednesday, with negotiations with the leading contender put on hold due to a family health issue, which resulted in Under-20s coach Darren Bazeley being given the job on an interim basis for the upcoming series with China in March.

NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said the preferred candidate was a standout contender, with the deal “all but done” before personal issues intervened.

Though Pragnell wouldn’t be drawn on identities, the Herald understands that Herdman is the prime target.

Several sources have told the Herald that Herdman applied for the role when it was first advertised last year, and there have been ongoing discussions with the 47-year-old.

His CV, track record and links with New Zealand would be compelling.

Herdman spent eight years here between 2003-2011 and had a profound impact, first as director of football development, then as Football Ferns coach, taking them to the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

He then left for Canada, where he helped to transform their women’s program, with consecutive Olympic bronze medals and a last eight placing at the 2015 World Cup. The success continued when Herdman was named head coach of the men’s team, culminating in their historic journey to the World Cup, their first qualification in 36 years. That made Herdman the first individual to oversee a team at both of Fifa’s showpiece events.

Canada coach John Herdman. Photo / Getty

On the surface, it’s hard to imagine that Herdman would consider the New Zealand role at this stage of his career, given the massive resources available in the Canadian program and their regular match schedule against top nations. There is also a significant monetary aspect, as the renumeration for the Canadian role is believed to be up to three times higher than the salary for the All Whites coach.

There is also the carrot of coaching the home team at a World Cup, with Canada hosting the expanded 2026 edition with the United States and Mexico. That will mean a large number of glamour friendlies in the next few years – with teams keen to play in North America – while Concacaf recently signed a high-level agreement with South America’s Conmebol, with Canada likely to feature in the 2024 Copa America, the South American championship (to be played in the United States).

But Herdman may feel he has unfinished business with New Zealand football, while he and his wife enjoyed the lifestyle here, so a move for those reasons wouldn’t be out of the question, as personal priorities might subsume professional ones. He will also be excited by the potential within the crop of All Whites and the direct path to the World Cup offered to the Oceania champions.

Herdman remains a popular figure in Canada. The trajectory of the team is tracking upwards, with their potential shown in Doha despite the results (three defeats), in a group that featured two teams that reached the last four (Morocco and Croatia) and 2018 semifinalists Belgium.

He was also linked with some club jobs in his native England last year, but apparently wants to stay within the international arena.

It’s expected that Canada Soccer will fight hard to retain Herdman, even though some local commentators there have opined that they need a more experienced men’s coach to take the next step.