Peru's Pedro Flores, left, and Australia's Jamie Mclaren fight for the ball. Photo / AP

Australia have booked their place in the 2022 men's Fifa World Cup with a shootout victory over Peru in their intercontinental playoff in Doha.

After the match finished 0-0, the Socceroos won 5-4 on penalties with substitute goalie Andrew Redmayne making the winning save.

He only entered the game in the final minute of extratime.

Australia will play in pool D with France, Denmark and Tunisia. It will be Australia's sixth trip to the World Cup and their fifth in succession, with their best ever tournament coming in 2006 when they made the round of 16 before losing to eventual winners Italy.

The All Whites and Costa Rica playoff tomorrow for the final spot at the tournament.