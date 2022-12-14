US journalist Grant Wahl. Photo / Instagram

Grant Wahl, the US football journalist who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, died of an aneurysm and there was no foul play involved, his wife has revealed.

Wahl, 49, collapsed in his seat while covering the quarter final between Argentina and the Netherlands last Friday.

His body was flown back to the US for an autopsy.

Wahl’s wife Celine Gounder told CBS that he suffered an aortic aneurysm.

“It’s just one of those things that had been likely brewing for years,” she said.

Wahl’s death raised suspicions as he was a critic of the Qatari government and received death threats for wearing a rainbow shirt to the USA v Wales match in support of the LGBT community.

He had complained about a “death rattle cough” from bronchitis before his death.

In the moments before he collapsed, Wahl seemed in good spirits and was joking with colleagues from his seat at the Lusail Stadium, according to a witness.