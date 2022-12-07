The cat that interrupted the Brazilian football team's press conference was unceremoniously ejected from the table. Video / @eurofootcom

A stray cat has stolen the limelight after appearing in a press conference ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia in Qatar.

The cat jumped up on a table during the media session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, as Brazil star Vinicius Junior was taking questions.

Vinicius Jr broke into laughter when the cat appeared before a Brazil official grabbed it and threw it off the table.

Vinicius has a goal and two assists across the tournament as Brazil look to book a spot in the semifinals on Saturday NZT against Croatia and his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.



