A stray cat has stolen the limelight after appearing in a press conference ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia in Qatar.
The cat jumped up on a table during the media session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, as Brazil star Vinicius Junior was taking questions.
Vinicius Jr broke into laughter when the cat appeared before a Brazil official grabbed it and threw it off the table.
Vinicius has a goal and two assists across the tournament as Brazil look to book a spot in the semifinals on Saturday NZT against Croatia and his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.