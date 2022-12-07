Voyager 2022 media awards
Football World Cup 2022: Stray cat the star of World Cup press conference

The cat that interrupted the Brazilian football team's press conference was unceremoniously ejected from the table. Video / @eurofootcom

A stray cat has stolen the limelight after appearing in a press conference ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia in Qatar.

The cat jumped up on a table during the media session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, as Brazil star Vinicius Junior was taking questions.

Vinicius Jr broke into laughter when the cat appeared before a Brazil official grabbed it and threw it off the table.

Vinicius has a goal and two assists across the tournament as Brazil look to book a spot in the semifinals on Saturday NZT against Croatia and his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.


Brazil's Vinicius Junior smiles as a cat sits on the table during a press conference. Photo / AP
