Sport Football World Cup 2022: Quarter-final live updates - England v France NZ Herald 10 Dec, 2022 07:17 PM Quick Read Save share France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / AP

France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / AP