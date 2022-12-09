Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Football World Cup 2022: Quarter-final live updates - Argentina v Netherlands

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Argentina's Nahuel Molina, centr, celebrates with Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal against the Netherlands. Photo / AP

Argentina's Nahuel Molina, centr, celebrates with Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal against the Netherlands. Photo / AP

Live updates of the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands.

Latest from Sport