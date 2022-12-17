Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football World Cup 2022: From Maradona to Messi to Mbappe. A World Cup obsession in nine parts

Michael Burgess
By
10 mins to read
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia. Photo / Getty

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia. Photo / Getty

Nothing beats the Fifa World Cup. Though hosting decisions have been regrettable for the latest editions, it remains the greatest sporting spectacular there is. The drama, the skills, the storylines, the passion and the sense

1986

1990

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

1994

1998

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

2002

2006

2010

2014

2018

Latest from Sport