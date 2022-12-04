England's Raheem Sterling looks down the field during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States. Photo / AP

England's Raheem Sterling looks down the field during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States. Photo / AP

Raheem Sterling has left the England camp at the World Cup after reports that his house in London was robbed by armed intruders while he was in Qatar.

It was announced before the side’s round of 16 win over Senegal that the Chelsea forward was ruled out of the game because of a “family matter,”.

Sterling started the Three Lions’ opening two games in Group B, but was left out of the final match, a 3-0 win against Wales.

Raheem Sterling was the victim of a robbery at his home in London while in Qatar. He has decided to return to UK to check on the well being of his family but hopes to return to Qatar if the circumstances are right — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 4, 2022

The FA didn’t provide more details about the reason for Sterling’s absence when making the announcement 90 minutes before kickoff against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium.

“Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the Three Lions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter,” the FA said on Twitter.

But following the match, British media reported it was because of a home robbery.

Horrible news about Raheem Sterling. His home was raided by armed invaders while his partner and young children were in the house on Saturday night. — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) December 4, 2022

England coach Gareth Southgate told ITV Sport that Sterling is “going to go away and deal with that matter and we’ll have to take it from there really.”

Sterling scored in England’s opening 6-2 win against Iran, but it was not clear if he would start against Senegal even if available.

The FA announced on Wednesday that England defender Ben White returned home from Qatar because of personal reasons.