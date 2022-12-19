Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates with his Golden Glove Award. Photo / Getty

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has explained why he held the top goalkeeper award near his groin in the presentation following his side’s thrilling World Cup final win over France.

Martinez was vital during the 120 minutes of the 3-3 draw and then again in the penalty shoot-out as Argentina claimed their third World Cup title and first since 1986. The 30-year-old was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament.

Martinez raised eyebrows though when he put the Golden Glove award near his groin and thrusted with the award while walking off stage. He said it was a message for the French fans who made the trip to Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

“I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red. “Pride does not work with me.”

He made a vital save in the closing stages of extra-time, denying a low France’s Randal Kolo Muani with an out-stretched left leg before also blocking an attempt by Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout. It was also key in Argentina’s quarter-final shootout victory over Netherlands.

“This is my dream,” Martinez said after the final.

Next up for the World Cup winner is Liverpool at home as he returns to the Aston Villa squad.



