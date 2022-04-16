Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Football: Why the Wellington Phoenix A-League season is already extraordinary

3 minutes to read
Gael Sandoval of the Phoenix (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. Photo / Photosport

Gael Sandoval of the Phoenix (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

Whatever happens over the rest of this campaign, this A-League season has already been something of a miracle for the Wellington Phoenix men.

With five games to go, including two highly-anticipated fixtures in New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.