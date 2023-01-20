Football Ferns striker Gabbi Rennie is optimistic about her side's chances in their rematch with the USA. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has three desired outcomes for Saturday’s match against the United States at Eden Park.

Putting the result to one side – as most understand the Ferns were significantly overmatched against the world champions in Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat in Wellington – Klimkova was mostly satisfied with the performance of her depleted side.

They were well organised and compact defensively and showed the physical intensity that hasn’t always been apparent over the last 18 months.

But Klimkova now hopes they can add some more guile to the grit.

Aside from a few passages in the first half – and some moments in the last 10 minutes when the Americans seemed content with their advantage - the Ferns struggled to create anything meaningful in possession, especially in the opposition half.

While defensive resistance might be an acceptable recipe in these two matches – given the circumstances – it won’t cut it at the World Cup, as the Ferns have ambitions to progress.

No one is expecting this New Zealand team to out pass the United States but Klimkova acknowledged their counter-attack game needs to be better.

“We believe if we have good shape we will win the ball a little bit higher and we can create chances from our attacking transition,” said Klimkova. “We have players who are very quick, who can exploit the back four of the USA or any team so that’s where we can create more chances and be more efficient with our counter-attacking. And we [have] to keep the ball a bit more.”

The other item high on Klimkova’s wishlist is maintaining the defensive structure for longer.

The Ferns were solid for the first half, as the visitors started to get frustrated.

Though the Americans had some chances, striker Gabi Rennie said they felt comfortable.

“It did not feel like we were hanging on by the teeth,” said Rennie.

But they changed after halftime, as the Ferns were pulled apart and struggled to get their shape back, with the American substitutes making an impact.

“We defended a lot and I believe it will be very similar [today],” said Klimkova. “We really need to work to keep our [defensive] block as high as possible. And all the time putting pressure on the ball. If we give the USA a little bit more space, we are in trouble.”

The third aspect is the ongoing audition for places. Privately, Klimkova has learnt a lot this week about her squad and that will continue at Eden Park.

“It’s the process of how we work together, how we train together, how we build the culture together, six months prior to the World Cup,” said Klimkova.

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova (L) and Gabbi Rennie face the media ahead of the rematch. Photo / Photosport

Klimkova can use up to 17 players on Saturday. She hopes to utilise as many as possible, “if they are ready”.

Striker Jacqui Hand won’t be part of it, as she recovers from a knee injury suffered before the series with Korea last November.

Betsy Hassett, Grace Neville and Indiah-Paige Riley are also out of the equation after returning to their clubs.

Hassett is likely to be replaced by age group star Grace Wisnewski, who had a 20-minute cameo on Wednesday.

The Phoenix midfielder has impressed at training within the Ferns arena, though it would be the toughest possible initiation.

Neville will also be tough to replace – with no other specialist right fullbacks – meaning a makeshift solution.

The Ferns enjoyed a fan meet and greet in central Auckland on Friday afternoon – with supporters of all ages turning out to see them – before a light training session at Eden Park.

It was another small taste of the football fever they can expect in six months at the World Cup, though the most important experience will come on the field on Saturday.

New Zealand Football are hopeful of another record Ferns crowd, after a new mark of 12,508 was set on Wednesday.

“We need everybody there we can get because the fans are just as helpful as everything else on the day,” said Klimkova. “We’re very excited to be out there and compete again, the girls are recharged and ready to go.”