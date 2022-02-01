Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: What All Whites star Liberato Cacace's historic move to Italian Serie A club Empoli means for his future

4 minutes to read
Liberato Cacace is set to make history after joining Serie A club Empoli. Photo / Photosport

Liberato Cacace is set to make history after joining Serie A club Empoli. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

All Whites fullback Libby Cacace could enter another football stratosphere with his switch to Italian club Empoli.

The Serie A team confirmed on Tuesday that Cacace was joining them from Belgian outfit Sint Truidense VV,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.