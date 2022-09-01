Phoenix Women head coach Gemma Lewis could be leaving the club. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix women's A-League team could be set to lose their coach, three months out from the start of the season.

The franchise reappointed Gemma Lewis in May, in a show of faith after an underwhelming inaugural campaign, albeit in admittedly challenging circumstances.

However, the Herald understands that the Welsh native Lewis is considering a return to Europe, after receiving an offer to coach there.

Such a development would leave the Phoenix in a difficult situation, as Lewis has been overseeing recruitment for the upcoming season and making important decisions about retention.

If she does choose to go, her replacement would be left with an inherited squad ahead of the campaign, which kicks off on December 3.

Lewis, who is also the Junior Football Ferns coach, has been on leave after staying on in Costa Rica following the recent Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup there.

"We need to find out what we are going to do in that space but nothing has been confirmed yet," Phoenix general manager David Dome told the Herald. "Gemma has some options from what I understand."

Dome said that uncertainty hasn't affected pre-season planning.

"It hasn't stopped us doing anything," said Dome. "We have been recruiting players, a whole lot of signings and Gemma has been doing all of those.

"But I know she did have options on the table, then she went to Costa Rica and on leave. We are going to catch up and find out what is going to happen."

In broad terms it is a complex arrangement, as Lewis is employed by New Zealand

Football and seconded to the Phoenix in her club role.

"It is all interlinked," agreed Dome.

Dome is pragmatic about the possibility of Lewis moving on.

"There will be other options [for us] - there are always other options," said Dome.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome and Phoenix Women head coach Gemma Lewis. Photo / Photosport

He added the club is "miles ahead" compared to the rushed entry into last year's women's competition, due to the extended process involved in getting the team confirmed and the multiple stakeholders involved.

"We are settled in terms of the support team and we are very well advanced on player signings, compared to this time last year," said Dome.

Lewis was unveiled as the club's first A-League women's coach last October.

The appointment made sense, as Lewis had been in charge of the Football Ferns development programme along with assistant roles in national age group teams.

With the Phoenix women's team a joint venture with New Zealand Football, the national body had a significant role in the decision making process.

Lewis had a tough A-League initiation last season, with only eight weeks of pre-season and a restriction on players that could be signed, due to a requirement to have a certain number of Australians.

The inexperienced team also played the entire campaign across the Tasman.

They managed two wins and a draw, to go with 11 defeats, in their inaugural season to finish bottom of the 10-team league.

They were competitive for periods of most games – but suffered some blowouts – and conceded a league-worst 36 goals.

The recent Under-20's World Cup campaign overseen by Lewis, where New Zealand failed to progress from the group stage, was arguably more disappointing.

Lewis and her staff had an unprecedented build-up, given she worked with a large cohort of the players over the last few years in the development programme.

There was also a significant contingent of Phoenix players in the travelling party to Costa Rica, which should have ensured a solid foundation of cohesion and combinations.

But the tournament was a missed opportunity, given the talent in the group, not helped by some questionable selection and tactical decisions from the coaching staff, especially in the final 2-2 draw with Colombia, when the South American team were reduced to 10 players late in the first half.