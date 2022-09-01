Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Wellington Phoenix Women could lose coach as Gemma Lewis considers overseas offer

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Phoenix Women head coach Gemma Lewis could be leaving the club. Photo / Photosport

Phoenix Women head coach Gemma Lewis could be leaving the club. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix women's A-League team could be set to lose their coach, three months out from the start of the season.

The franchise reappointed Gemma Lewis in May, in a show of faith after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.