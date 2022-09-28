Alyssa Whinham in action for the New Zealand U-20 team in Costa Rica earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix playmaker Alyssa Whinham has been called up to the latest Football Ferns squad, ahead of their match against Japan next weekend.

The teenager, who started all three matches at the recent Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup, is the only rookie in the 24-player squad.

The drums have been beating for Whinham ever since she impressed with her creativity and flair for the Phoenix in their maiden A-League campaign.

Despite being signed as a scholarship player, she featured in all 14 matches, starting 12 in a row after impressing as a substitute in the Phoenix's opening two games.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has consistently maintained that Whinham would get her chance when the time is right and that moment has come, ahead of the clash with Japan on October 9.

"Alyssa will bring a lot of creativity to the Ferns' whānau - her skills on the ball are just different compared with what we have in the team so far," said Klimkova. "She's a very unpredictable player and it will be fun to see how she fits in, and how she adapts to the greater physicality and speed of senior international football."

Adjusting to the pace and physicality of the senior game will be a test, but there is no doubt that the 18-year-old is an exciting proposition with a unique skillset.

Whinham is one of five Phoenix players in the squad, along with midfielder Betsy Hassett, winger Paige Satchell and defenders Kate Taylor and Mackenzie Barry.

The Ferns will reassemble off the back of victories earlier this month over Mexico (1-0) and the Philippines (2-1), which broke a long winless streak.

However Mexico (world No 37) missed qualifying for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, with United States, Costa Rica, Canada and Jamaica emerging from Concacaf, while the Philippines (world No 53) are ranked below nine other Asian teams.

Japan (world No 11) will be a different proposition, as one of the most consistent teams in the world over the last decade.

They are undefeated since February, when they were eliminated on penalties by China in the semifinals of the AFC Women's Championship.

Since then they have beaten Serbia, Finland, South Korea and Taiwan.

Football Ferns squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler.

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Claudia Bunge, Ally Green, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Kate Taylor.

Midfield: Hannah Blake, Katie Bowen, Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz, Alyssa Whinham.

Forwards: Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Indiah Paige-Riley, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.