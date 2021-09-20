Football: Wellington Phoenix reveal new look for 2021/22 A-League season

The new home and away strips for the Wellington Phoenix.

The new home and away strips for the Wellington Phoenix.

The stripes are back for the Wellington Phoenix.

The club has revealed its playing kits for the 2021/22 A-League season with the home shirt featuring the side's iconic vertical black stripes on a yellow background. The last time they were on the strip was the 2018/19 season.

"A lot of the lads haven't worn a striped kit before," said vice-captain Alex Rufer.

"The stripes (signify) the Phoenix and home."

The away jersey retains the popular aqua / blue look first introduced last season, but with a new design.

"We had a similar colour last season and all the boys and the fans loved it," said utility Sam Sutton.

"It's good that we've gone with the same design but spiced it up a bit with the pattern on it."

Today's unveiling also saw the announcement of the Phoenix's two new principal partners in New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company Spark, and leading global smart device brand OPPO.

Striker Ben Waine enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2020/21 and will be looking to build on that in the year ahead while wearing the new playing jersey.

"I'm very impressed by the kits this year and I can't wait to play in them," he said.

"I definitely like the stripes; it's taking us back to our roots; it's that iconic Phoenix look that I grew up watching."

The new season is set to begin on October 30, but there are strong suggestions that date will be pushed back a few weeks due to Covid.

The Phoenix will spend at least the first part of the season based in New South Wales, with the hope they can return home after Christmas if border restrictions ease.

The new kits will go on sale to the public soon and will also feature in the FIFA 22 video game which launches publicly on October 1.

9:10

Ben Waine, Tim Payne, Gary Hooper, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Sam Sutton