Football: Wellington Phoenix men's clash with Central Coast called off after multiple Covid cases

Adam Le Fondre of Sydney FC competes for a header against Tim Payne of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

The Wellington Phoenix men's match with the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford has been postponed as a result of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the Mariners team.

The game, which was scheduled to kick off at 6:05pm (NZT) tonight, was called off in the early afternoon, less than four hours before kickoff.

It's the second time in less than a week the Phoenix have had plans change dramatically on matchday, with their FFA Cup clash with Melbourne City last Wednesday also curtailed at short notice.

The Central Coast men's football department is currently in isolation and awaiting further test results.

According to a league statement, all positive Mariners' cases involve "double-vaccinated individuals who tested positive to PCR tests on the 26 and 27 December".

League officials said their primary concern was for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families, especially over the Christmas period.

Organisers said that as a result of the number of cases in the Mariners' camp, the game postponement was a necessary step to ensure the spread of the virus was limited and the health of their clubs was ensured.

A statement said a new date would be decided for the postponed match "as soon as possible".

It could lead to a fixture logjam for the Wellington team, who already have league games scheduled against Adelaide (January 1), Brisbane (January 5), Newcastle (January 8) and Perth Glory (January 16) in the coming weeks.

The A-League women's match between the Wellington Phoenix and Newcastle Jets will go ahead as scheduled at 8:45pm (NZT) in Gosford.

However, it will take place behind closed doors without crowds in attendance.