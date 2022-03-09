Ben Waine of the Phoenix celebrates his goal with Sam Sutton during the A-League Men's match between Wellington Phoenix and Newcastle Jets. Photo / Getty

The Wellington Phoenix men have continued their eye catching resurgence in the A League, with a vital 3-2 win over the Newcastle Jets on Wednesday night.

Playing their first match in 19 days the Phoenix did it the hard way, twice giving up the lead, before David Ball's superb 89th minute goal sealed the victory.

The result was the perfect tonic after a difficult period with consecutive postponed matches and extends their unbeaten streak to seven matches.

It also takes them into outright sixth position on the ladder, three points ahead of Sydney FC, who have also played three more games.

Ben Waine marked his All Whites call up with his first goal since December while keeper Oli Sail showed why he is likely to start for New Zealand next week with another confident display.

It was far from straightforward for the Phoenix. They were content to employ a counter attacking strategy but it meant they spent long periods without the ball.

Newcastle had a staggering 31 shots, though only nine on target while Wellington were much more efficient with their offensive output (10 shots, five on target).

The pattern was set early, as Newcastle dominated possession, while the Phoenix looked to use the pace of Jaushua Sotirio and Waine on fast breaks.

It was a dangerous strategy, as the Jets weaved intricate patterns in and around the area but were let down by some inaccurate shooting.

The Phoenix went ahead in the 25th minute, after Sotirio was dragged down in the area, after being released by Gael Sandoval. The Australian confidently buried the resultant penalty, placing his spot kick into the right bottom corner.

The Jets continued to carve out more opportunities but were constantly denied by Sail, though Jason Hoffman blazed wildly over from 15 yards.

Newcastle got a deserved equaliser in the 42nd minute, as the excellent Daniel Penha was left free in the area and buried his opportunity. It was slightly contentious, with a Jets player offside but judged not to be interfering with play.

Waine's moment came on the stroke of halftime, bending a finish superbly into the far corner after a well timed run to take advantage of Sandoval's long pass.

Waine was making his first start since New Years' Day, restored to the starting XI with the injury enforced absence of Reno Piscopo. The 20-year-old has had to be patient, with only 61 minutes in the previous six games.

However, the Phoenix were guilty of riding their luck in the second half, as they sat back and invited pressure.

That weight of possession told when Clayton Lewis was dispossessed, which led to a simple far post finish for Olivier Boumal just after the hour.

There was an argument that Lewis had been fouled as he was tackled but Newcastle certainly deserved their equaliser, based on their enterprising play in the second half.

The game looked head for a draw, before Ball's vital late intervention. It came from a perfect Sam Sutton cross – after the fullback was found by a clever Lewis crossfield ball – and the Englishman buried his header perfectly from six yards for his second goal in the space of two games.

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Jaushua Sotirio pen 25', Ben Waine 45 + 1', David Ball 89')

Newcastle Jets 2 (Daniel Penha 42', Olivier Boumal 63')