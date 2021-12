Phoenix players celebrates the goal of Alex Rufer during the FFA Cup round of 16 match against Avondale FC. Photo / Getty

The Wellington Phoenix are through to the last eight of the FFA Cup for the first time in the club's history after beating Avondale FC 4-1 in Melbourne.

Jaushua Sotirio scored a brace, while fellow forward Ben Waine and substitute Luka Prso also found the back of the net.

They now meet Melbourne City in the quarter-finals.