Wellington Phoenix and Football Ferns forward Emma Rolston. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Football Ferns forward Emma Rolston has been suspended and will miss the Wellington Phoenix’s next two A-League matches, though she’s free to play for New Zealand against the USA.

Rolston has been handed a two-match ban for her role in an altercation with Perth midfielder Ella Mastrantonio during Sunday night’s match, which resulted in both players being sent off.

Perth won the game 2-0.

Despite the ban, Rolston is free to play for the Football Ferns in their international friendlies against the United States this week.

New Zealand host the world champions in Wellington on Wednesday and Auckland on Saturday.

The A-Leagues’ independent match review panel determined both Rolston and Mastrantonio committed the offence of “assault on a player”.

Rolston received the minimum sanction for such an offence.

The panel has determined Mastrantonio should be suspended for three matches.

The Phoenix have decided against appealing Rolston’s suspension.