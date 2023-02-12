Sophie Harding rises to score the only goal against the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

Western Sydney Wanderers 1

Wellington Phoenix 0

The goals again dried up for the Wellington Phoenix today as they remained rooted to the bottom of the A-League Women ladder.

After bursting to life with eight goals in their previous two matches, earning their first win and second draw of the season, the Phoenix failed to fire in a 1-0 defeat by Western Sydney Wanderers.

The visitors managed only three shots on target at Wanderers Football Park, seriously testing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer with only the last play of the game.

That attacking bluntness was reminiscent of the Phoenix side who had struggled while notching three goals from their opening eight fixtures, earning a solitary point against Western Sydney in January.

But after breaking their drought and recording a couple of encouraging results against two sides inside the top six, Wellington would have been hopeful of picking up more points against a Wanderers side who began in the game in ninth.

Instead, the Phoenix fell to their eighth loss in 11 matches, leaving themselves five points adrift in 11th and last place.

They weren’t helped by their recent inactivity, playing for the first time in a fortnight after their bye. And any fluidity will be hard to find in the coming weeks, given the imminent international break means the Phoenix will play only twice this month.

Their cause also wasn’t aided today by the suspension of centre-back Kate Taylor, forcing coach Natalie Lawrence to reshuffle her defence, but their problems didn’t arise at the back.

Western Sydney were similarly ineffective in and around the box during a dreary first half, with the home side largely controlling play while creating almost as little as their opponents.

They just about deserved the lead they found five minutes before the break, when Sophie Harding was given too much time and space to head a corner expertly into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Brianna Edwards no chance.

While the Phoenix did manage to apply some pressure towards the end of the half, they headed to the break boasting a single shot on target, and only modest improvements were to come.

Football Ferns midfielder Paige Satchell spurned the best opportunity of the second spell, nodding tamely over after Bloomer had left her line and failed to defuse another dangerous corner from Michaela Foster.

Like in the first half, the Phoenix saved their best spell for stoppage time, generating a couple of sights of goal without working Bloomer.

Until, that is, what was virtually the final kick of the contest, when standout 17-year-old Milly Clegg did well to fashion an opening only to be denied at the near post by a diving Bloomer.

Halftime: 1-0