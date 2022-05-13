Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne bounces back from adversity

4 minutes to read
Tim Payne and Oli Sail of the Phoenix celebrate after winninh the A-League Mens match between Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Tim Payne and Oli Sail of the Phoenix celebrate after winninh the A-League Mens match between Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Jason Pine
By
Jason Pine

Jason Pine is a football commentator and Newstalk ZB host

Life has always been an exercise in ups and downs. Two years ago, Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne experienced the latter.

As the Phoenix relocated across the Tasman in an initially unsuccessful attempt to complete

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.