Football: Wellington Phoenix blown away by classy Newcastle Jets

Valentino Kuach Yuel of the Jets is contested by Callan Elliot of the Phoenix during the A-League Mens match between Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Getty Images

Newcastle Jets 4

Wellington Phoenix 0

As their 13-game unbeaten run recedes into history, the Wellington Phoenix were outclassed 4-0 in Newcastle last night, lacklustre in attack and statuesque in defence.

The result rounded out a dire night for the Wellington club, whose women were also earlier beaten by four goals at the same venue.

There were mitigating circumstances as the men's undefeated streak ended in a 2-0 defeat to Western Sydney last weekend. But nobody could say the Phoenix were hard done by last night, second-best from start to finish against a Jets side that played plenty of delightful football.

Almost an hour passed before the Phoenix fashioned anything resembling a half-decent chance — a David Ball shot straight at keeper Jack Duncan from outside the area. And that was as good as it got for Wellington in a limp display.

There wasn't a single Phoenix player who caught the eye, while Newcastle delivered a masterclass in short passing and movement in and around the penalty area.

Valentino Yuel and Beka Mikeltadze were the stars of the show on the left and through the middle, backed by Daniel Penha in behind and Olivier Boumal on the right.

There was little to indicate the impending embarrassment. The Nix have historically fared well against the Jets, with 22 wins to 13 in 41 games.

Newcastle were winless this season, having conceded two goals in all four of their games. They had gone nine games without a victory at home.

You'd never have known that watching last night's game.

Newcastle took the lead after half an hour, working the ball patiently around the penalty area before Boumal crossed in from the right and Mikeltadze side-footed in from just outside the six-yard box.

There should have been a second five minutes before the break as Yuel went on another mesmerising run and set up Penha for a shot on the edge of the area. Phoenix keeper Oli Sail pushed the ball back out to Yuel, who put his shot over the top of an empty goal from six yards out.

Seven minutes into the second half, Mikeltadze netted his second. Neat interplay around the penalty area was again a feature as the Georgian striker played in Yuel, then got the ball back to toe poke home.

The Phoenix were again undone in the 69th minute by sharp passing and movement through the middle of the area from Mikeltadze and Penha, who played in Dylan Murnane, the left back popping up in the inside right channel.

And the rout was completed with 10 minutes remaining when Penha played a one-two in the area with Mikeltadze before firing in a left-foot shot for Newcastle's fourth.

After starting with a 0-0 draw against Western Sydney last week, the Phoenix women were given a reality check in a 5-1 defeat to the Jets last night. Down 1-0 at the break, a three-goal burst in six minutes early in the second half killed the game before Ava Pritchard had the consolation of scoring the team's first-ever A-League goal.