Football: Wellington Phoenix beat Western United to reach FFA Cup round of 16

Benjamin Waine of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal against Western United. Photo / Getty

The Wellington Phoenix men's side have advanced beyond Australian football's FFA Cup round of 32 for the second time in the club's history and ends a 2,310 day long drought in the tournament.

A side featuring four debutants beat Western United 1-0 in Geelong to book a meeting with Melbourne club Avondale FC in the last 16 next Tuesday.

A Ben Waine header in the 35th minute was enough to book the side a spot in the next round. The young strike leapt high to connect on a Louis Fenton cross finishing off a strong build-up to the goal.

Western United outshot the Phoenix 14-4 with six on target but Wellington keeper Ollie Sail proved vital for his side.