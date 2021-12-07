Football: Wellington Phoenix beat Western United to reach FFA Cup round of 16

Benjamin Waine of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal against Western United. Photo / Getty

The Wellington Phoenix men's side have advanced beyond Australian football's FFA Cup round of 32 for the second time in the club's history and ends a 2,310 day long drought in the tournament.

A side featuring four debutants beat Western United 1-0 in Geelong to book a meeting with Melbourne club Avondale FC in the last 16 next Tuesday.

A Ben Waine header in the 35th minute was enough to book the side a spot in the next round. The young strike leapt high to connect on a Louis Fenton cross finishing off a strong build-up to the goal.

Western United outshot the Phoenix 14-4 with six on target but Wellington keeper Ollie Sail proved vital for his side.

In the other game last night, Western Sydney Wanderers were sensationally knocked out in the round of 16 by NPL New South Wales club APIA Leichhardt.

APIA, the 1987 National Soccer League champions, beat the Wanderers 2-1 at Leichhardt Oval to reach the Cup quarter-finals.

It was the second time in FFA Cup history that APIA had beaten A-League opposition, having defeated Melbourne Victory three years ago.