Wellington Olympic players celebrate with fans after edging Auckland City. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Olympic are the 2023 National League men’s football champions, following an epic final on Sunday.

After some near misses against arch rivals Auckland City in recent years, they finally prevailed when it mattered with a 2-0 win at Mt Smart Stadium.

A superb Kalian Gould goal in the 58th minute was the difference before Jack-Henry Sinclair sealed the contest with the last kick of the match, finding an empty net from distance as Auckland City desperately searched for an equaliser to spark massive celebrations on the field and in the grandstand.

The result avenges last year’s loss in the national decider and caps off an impressive season for Olympic, who went unbeaten through the National League Championship with nine wins and two draws, scoring 34 goals in the process.

It’s the culmination of a long-term project at the Wellington club, who have established themselves as a dominant domestic force, alongside Auckland City.

It will also be a jolt for Auckland City, after a marathon season.

It marks their third defeat on the bounce – following late-season losses to Wellington Olympic and Christchurch United. Those defeats came after a top-two berth was already sealed but were still unusual while the trifecta is a first in club history, though Auckland City have also had one eye on their upcoming Fifa Club World Cup appearance in Saudi Arabia.

It was a final befitting the occasion, with plenty of drama.

Wellington rode their luck in the first half, as Auckland City had multiple opportunities. All Whites midfielder Cameron Howieson hit the underside of the crossbar from 20 metres, watching the ball rebound down and away to safety.

Soon afterwards fellow midfielder Gerard Garriga shot wide after a bursting run, then Olympic goalkeeper Scott Basalaj produced a remarkable save from the same player, somehow tipping his close-range header over the bar.

Wellington started to get some momentum after the interval, before Gould’s dramatic intervention. It came from a superb left-footed cross from Joel Stevens, with the striker at full stretch to prod home a far-post volley.

Auckland City threw the kitchen sink in the last 30 minutes, introducing Ryan De Vries and Emiliano Tade. Tade was almost the hero again, as he has been on many occasions, but his driven free kick cannoned on the post.

There were further chances, with defender Adam Mitchell also finding the woodwork, while Basalaj did well to save from De Vries. Olympic striker Hamish Watson had two opportunities on the counter, before Sinclair kept his head to stroke home from 30m, after Auckland City had pushed everyone forward for one last attack.

Auckland City leave on Tuesday for an overseas training camp, ahead of their clash with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on December 13.