Alex Morgan during the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team media event at The Cloud on Auckland's Queen’s Wharf. Photo / Alan Lee, www.photosport.nz

There’s not a lot Alex Morgan can’t do.

The 200-capped USA star has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold. She’s scored 119 goals for her nation, is a voice for the women’s game and was a nominee for the 2022 Fifa Women’s Player of the Year.

She’s also a mother.

Morgan, who is in Auckland set to play the Football Ferns in two friendly matches, said being able to fulfil being a mum while at the top of her game was “the most amazing thing“.

“Trying to do both at once and having it so publicised, it’s really a cool thing that I don’t think has been able to be so public, accepted and respected in women’s sports for that long.

“To able to be supported in the way that I am as a professional athlete and a mum it’s important and it’s a big step forward.”

As a “soccer mom”, she is used to living on the road but admits parenthood brings challenges on tour unlike those her teammates would face.

The San Diego Wave forward has some players she can share those challenges with, defender Crystal Dunn being one of them.

“We’ve been able to share a lot of stories, Morgan said. “About our lives along the way, and [we] kind of share what works best for each other.”

Crystal Dunn during the US Women’s National Soccer Team media event at The Cloud on Auckland's Queen’s Wharf. Photo / Alan Lee, www.photosport.nz

The 126-capped Dunn said becoming a mother has “definitely” changed her approach to football.

“I think just in general taking a lot of time off, you come back to the game and you appreciate every touch, every pass, every moment that you’re on the field.

“I think that’s why I was nine months pregnant still playing soccer cause I was like ‘I don’t want to miss a beat’,” said the Portland Thorns player. “It gave me a lot of perspective on just staying present, staying in the moment, and thinking about all the things in life that matter.”

“Before I used to be so hard on myself about a missed pass, an off game, an off moment and I’m like now I get to come home to this smiley, drooly, baby.”

The world champions USA face the Football Ferns in Wellington on Wednesday, and in Auckland on Saturday. Both matches kick off at 4pm.

The series is the start of World Cup preparations for both sides, six months out from the tournament commencing on New Zealand shores.