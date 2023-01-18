Mallory Swanson celebrates her goal with Emily Fox. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns were able to hold off the world No 1 United States for 52 minutes before they eventually fell 4-0 in Wellington yesterday.

While it wasn’t the start the Americans perhaps anticipated, they equally weren’t surprised.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski said they knew the energy was going to be a “little different”, given the build-up of his team with the majority of the squad in their offseason.

“The players have been on break, haven’t played games, they haven’t even trained in a team environment,” Andonovski said.

“I thought we did a very good job, especially at the beginning of the second half — we turned the game around,” he said, while also acknowledging there were a few things that needed fixing.

Mallory Swanson, who opened the scoring for the US, said at halftime her team “needed to come together”.

The American forward said she felt the energy was a bit low.

“There were some things tactically we needed to fix and I think coming out to the second half we did that.”

Swanson went on to score a second, with teammates Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams also finding the net.

USA celebrate after beating the Football Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Swanson was also asked if she was disappointed to be subbed off early, missing an opportunity to score a hat-trick, but said she was happy to make way for Williams, who returned after 11 months out with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

“I saw Lynn standing there, and her road to recovery has been pretty incredible to watch,” said Swanson. “Just to see her come in and make an impact, and score a goal, it just goes to show what an incredible player she is.”

Andonovski also gave mention to midfielder Rose Lavelle, who impressed the Wellington crowd with a backheel pass, assisting Morgan’s goal.

“I wish we could say we score goals like that all the time. I don’t think there’s a team that scores goals like that [every time]. But that’s Rose.

“Her creativity is just a different level.”

The Kiwis struggled to shut down 27-year-old Lavelle in the second half, who produced a standout performance.

“One of the things we wanted to do better in the second half was find Rose — and in those areas where she can expose her creativity,” Andonovski said.

The USA take on New Zealand again at Eden Park on Saturday.