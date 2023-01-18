Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: USA not surprised by slow start against Football Ferns in Wellington

Bonnie Jansen
By
2 mins to read
Mallory Swanson celebrates her goal with Emily Fox. Photo / Photosport

Mallory Swanson celebrates her goal with Emily Fox. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns were able to hold off the world No 1 United States for 52 minutes before they eventually fell 4-0 in Wellington yesterday.

While it wasn’t the start the Americans perhaps

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport