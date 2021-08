Football: Unruly spectators brawl at French football match

The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was interrupted by an ugly brawl as spectators rushed the field. Video / Prime Video

A French league match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit.

With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.

Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer.

Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.

The referee halted the match with Nice winning 1-0 at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. After a long delay, Marseille players refused to return to the field and the contest was officially abandoned.