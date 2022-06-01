Ukrainian players celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off. Photo / AP

Ukrainian players celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off. Photo / AP

Ukraine are one win away from booking a spot in the Fifa World Cup after stunning Scotland 3-1 in their World Cup playoff clash at Hampden Park this morning.

Ukraine will face Wales this weekend with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The game was postponed by Fifa in March because Ukraine could not field a team one month after its country was invaded by Russia.

"What a wonderful night for the people of Ukraine. Against all the odds," the TV commentator said.

"What a tale. this team have come together to keep their World Cup dream alive."

More to come...