A general view of the home of Bolton Wanderers. Photo / Getty

Bolton Wanderers fans are not impressed after the British football club announced their new, borderline x-rated stadium name.

Toughsheet, a local building product manufacturer, has signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the League One club which includes naming rights. The stadium is currently called University of Bolton Stadium.

“From the 1st July 2023, the stadium will be renamed the Toughsheet Community Stadium,” the Wanderers announced in a statement.

The deal represents the largest sponsorship in the club’s history and Toughsheet’s managing director Doug Mercer said he hopes there’ll be some “schoolboy humour,” over the new name.

“Obviously, the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek,” Mercer told Bolton News.

“But I can’t wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it’ll be a great laugh!”

The name has been labelled “awful” by fans after being eerily similar to the English expression “tough sh*t.”

However, the football club said they are happy for fans to “have a bit of fun” with the name.

One of which took to Twitter saying “if we don’t like it, it’s Toughsheet”.

But not everyone is having a laugh — one user saying “it’s awful”.

A supporter acknowledged on social media that the amount of memes following the announcement will be “epic”.

Another said, “it’s not April 1st” and “this cannot be real”.

“I hope we’re getting serious money for this because this might be one of the meme-iest names you could’ve given it,” more tweets continued.

“Wow they haven’t thought this one through have they? Incoming ridicule from those over the borders.”

There were also fans who tweeted their support of the change.

“Successful local business ploughing millions into the local football club is a win-win situation,” one Twitter user said.

“It will no doubt get lots of coverage too. I like it.”