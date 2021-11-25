Football: Tottenham humiliated by Slovenia's Mura in Europe's Conference League

Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds the Slovenian crowd after his side's defeat. Photo / Getty

Ten-man Tottenham conceded a late goal and fell to a humbling 2-1 loss to lowly Slovenian team NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Friday, a result that puts the London club in danger of being eliminated from the third-tier competition.

Mura, based in a town of 11,000 people, had never won a Conference League match until today. are ranked lowest in the league and weren't even a club a decade ago.

To put the club's standing in perspective, its ranking of 378 amongst European clubs puts it alongside the likes of Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town and Gillingham; all currently competing in England's League One competition.

The loss is a big blow for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose team now risks elimination if Mura loses to Vitesse Arnhem in the last round.

Mura had lost its first four group games but went ahead in the 11th minute when Tomi Horvat scored into the roof of the net. Tottenham, one of the big favorites to win the first edition of the competition, then had Ryan Sessegnon sent off in the 32nd with a second yellow card.

Harry Kane equalised from a narrow angle in the 72nd but Tottenham then needlessly gave Mura the chance to counter in the final seconds.

Amadej Maroša scored for Mura four minutes into stoppage time in Maribor, finishing off a quick counterattack with a shot that was deflected and looped into the net.