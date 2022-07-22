Voyager 2021 media awards
Football: The young Kiwi football star on Manchester City's path to the big time

8 minutes to read
Manchester City academy player Marley Leuluai with younger brother Rocco and cousin Thomas Leuluai. Photo / Supplied

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

When pre-season training gets underway at the Manchester City academy next week, the cream of young footballing talent in England will be on display.

With their recent success — and seemingly endless financial resources —

