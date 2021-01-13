Football: The Devils you know - Man United back at top of English Premier League

A deflected volley from Paul Pogba at Burnley took Manchester United to the top of the Premier League. Photo / Getty Images

It has been a long, expensive and often turbulent journey but Manchester United are back in a place they used to know so well. Top of the Premier League.

A 1-0 win at Burnley, secured by a deflected volley from Paul Pogba, lifted United above great rivals Liverpool to the summit of England football's top division after 17 games, approaching the halfway point of the season.

"We are exactly where we belong," United midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

The great manager Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge the last time United led the standings this deep into a league campaign. That was in the 2012-13 season and Ferguson would go on to lead United to the title in what proved to be his final season as a manager.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do the same?

The Norwegian said this week that "no one remembers the January league tables" but it didn't stop him having a look of satisfaction at the final whistle. Quite justifiably, too, given the criticism he has faced in his two years in charge, mostly from those who believe he isn't qualified to be a manager at this level.

Yet he has done something David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, his three predecessors following Ferguson's retirement, were unable to do — at least this far into a season.

United moved into a three-point lead over Liverpool that could be wiped out, with Solskjaer's side heading to Anfield on Monday.

"We're ready, we're excited, we're hungry for it," Solskjaer said, "and it's a test of character and quality again. We're in a good position going into it."

It was a slog against Burnley, for whom All Whites striker Chris Wood played 80 minutes, with the hosts defending diligently before being undone by a cruel piece of fortune in the 71st minute.

Pogba met a cross from Marcus Rashford with a first-time volley from the edge of the area that struck the outstretched leg of Burnley right back Matt Lowton and ricocheted through the legs of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The final whistle was met with roars from United players — as it was inside an empty Bramall Lane a few hours earlier after Sheffield United ended the longest winless start to a Premier League season.

After 18 league games, Sheffield United finally have a victory.

A 1-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle was secured by Billy Sharp's 73rd-minute penalty and came as a huge relief for Chris Wilder's side, who are still in last place — on just five points, and nine points from safety — but at least have a glimmer of hope of staying up now.

Last season, the team were challenging for the European positions until late in the campaign.

"I thought we were in control and confident on the ball and it was a deserved win.

"It looked like we got our identity back," Wilder said.

Elsewhere, Everton beat Wolverhampton 2-1 to climb into fourth place — the final Champions League qualification spot — and make it five victories from six games.

Michael Keane's 77th-minute header clinched victory, after Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves' volley in the 14th cancelled out Alex Iwobi's first league goal for 17 months.

- AP