Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: The big Fifa change that could benefit New Zealand teams

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Fifa President Giovanni Infantino during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the World Cup draw. Photo / Photosport

Fifa President Giovanni Infantino during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the World Cup draw. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand football clubs could be set for a significant financial windfall, thanks to a landmark Fifa reform to the global transfer system.

One of the key elements of the change is designed to ensure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport