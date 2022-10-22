Fifa President Giovanni Infantino during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the World Cup draw. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand football clubs could be set for a significant financial windfall, thanks to a landmark Fifa reform to the global transfer system.

One of the key elements of the change is designed to ensure that clubs – especially amateur ones - who are involved in the training and development of professional players receive due compensation for their efforts.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup draw on Saturday night, the Fifa council met in Auckland and approved a series of measures designed to ensure more transparency and integrity around the worldwide movement of players.

A Fifa clearing house, based in Paris, will be established from next year where all transfers will be processed and centralised.

"It is only right that clubs that have formed these players receive what is due to them," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

"It will happen automatically, as of the 1st January; all transfers have to go through clearing house otherwise the transfer will not be authorised."

It's critical for local clubs. They have long been entitled to payments under the Fifa statues governing training compensation and solidarity contributions but in reality it has rarely happened.

Earlier this year the Weekend Herald reported that Cambridge and Hamilton Wanderers were due to receive significant six figure sums from Newcastle United, as a result of the blockbuster transfer of Chris Wood from Burnley in January.

But that case was an exception, and took a lot of work from different parties behind the scenes, including the player and his family and the goodwill of the Magpies.

In most other situations payments have not been forthcoming, as New Zealand clubs end up entangled in endless communications and don't have the legal muscle or expertise to pursue things any further.

"Smaller clubs, sometimes amateur clubs, don't have the resources to go and ask for the money," acknowledged Infantino.

He explained that every year, according to Fifa calculations, a total of $400 million should be distributed to training clubs around the world but only $60-70 million is being circulated.

"This will change the life of these small clubs. For them it is big, big money and it is due," said Infantino. "This will bring finally, some transparency and accountability in the transfer market."

Infantino said the market had been "a bit like the wild west" with things happening in "completely uncontrolled" way.

"We want to control that, clean that up."

Solidarity payments and training rewards were established by Fifa in 2001, to compensate junior clubs for the training and education put into players from the age of 12 and up, if they eventually become professional.

There are different levels of payment, calculated either as a percentage of the transfer fee or a base figure.

The new system will mean that Fifa will determine the appropriate sums, which are automatically deducted when the transfer is processed, then distributed to the relevant junior and senior clubs.

Including the Wellington Phoenix, there are around 70 New Zealand male players plying their trade as professionals, at various levels and approximately 40 females.

Fifa's new regulations should mean more money entering the New Zealand football ecosystem.

Speaking about the 2023 World Cup, Infantino said that next year's event will create new history for the competition.

"It will be the biggest and the best," said Infantino. "We already know it is the biggest – with 32 teams – but it will be the best.

Infantino also said he was confident of being elected for third term as Fifa president, ahead of the elections to be held next March.

He received the backing of the Oceania Football Confederation on Friday, following on from the South American confederation confirming last week they would support his candidacy.