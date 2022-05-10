Marcelo during his time at Lyon. Photo / Getty

Brazilian defender Marcelo was reportedly dropped from the Lyon first team last year due to continuous farting and laughing during a captain's speech in the dressing room.

Marcelo was left out of the senior side last August following a 3-0 loss Angers and then had his contract terminated in January before joining Bordeaux.

At the time ESPN reported the 34-year-old was caught laughing during captain Leo Dubois' speech in the wake of the Angers defeat which didn't go down well for Lyon manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho.

Fresh reports from ESPN say the club described his actions after the Angers loss as "inappropriate behaviour" and he was disciplined for repeatedly farting among his teammates.