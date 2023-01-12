A spot-fixing probe launched has been launced into an FA Cup game. Photo/Getty Images.

A spot-fixing probe launched has been launced into an FA Cup game. Photo/Getty Images.

A top footballer’s phone records will be scrutinised as investigators look into concerns a betting scam occurred during an FA Cup match in England.

The investigation relates to the match between Arsenal and Oxford, with one English media outlet naming the player at the centre of the spot-fixing suggestion.

The Mail Online revealed that the FA opened an investigation based on evidence including a WhatsApp message before kick-off predicting the player would definitely be booked during the third-round tie.

Punters contacted the paper saying they had won thousands of pounds by betting on the booking according to the report. Arsenal fans are claimed to have celebrated “wildly” at the ground after he was booked, boasting of their winnings.

Arsenal won the game at Oxford’s ground by 3-0.

The betting industry was apparently split on the claims. Some claimed the player was always a booking candidate, as a League One defender marking England star Bukayo Saka.

There were claims the high volume of betting came about because it is rare for booking odds to be available on games involving League One teams, which are not usually televised. This may have led associates of the player and/or Oxford fans to bet in unusually high numbers. One unnamed bookmaker was unconcerned and put his company’s small losses down to the 8-1 odds being overpriced.

Some firms are suspicious about what happened however and have withheld payments on winning bets until after the investigation is completed.

It has led to scrutiny about how he played in the game. Earlier in the match, the player named by English media made two other challenges that were yellow card possibilities.

Oxford is cooperating fully with the investigation. The player will have to give investigators his mobile phone and access to all messages sent and received. The investigators will look at any connections between the player and bettors, and the geographical areas the bets came from.

The Times reported the investigation was underway with the claim that “there are growing concerns that the FA Cup is being targeted for spot-fixing”.

It said two players had received lengthy bans during the past five years for deliberately cautioned in televised FA Cup games.

Three months ago, a Stratford Town player received a 10-year ban after 14 bets were placed on him being carded during a televised game in 2021.

A Lincoln City defender was banned for six years for deliberately getting booked.

Some gambling companies do not take wagers on such incidents, in part to avoid any spot-fixing problems.