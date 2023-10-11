Football side praised for ‘powerful’ mental health message

An English football team has been praised for a ‘powerful’ video for World Mental Health Day.
Championship side Norwich City FC posted a video on X, formally Twitter with the hashtag #youarenotalone. The video features two fans attending games throughout a season with differing reactions to the team’s result with the message ‘At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope, sometimes the signs are harder to spot”.
The video has already been viewed more than 46 million times on X.
Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Norwich wore the logo of suicide prevention charity Samaritans instead of their traditional shirt sponsor for a 1-1 draw with Coventry on Sunday NZT.