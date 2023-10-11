Football side praised for ‘powerful’ mental health message

The Norwich City FC video has been viewed more than 45 million times. Photo / Norwich City

The Norwich City FC video has been viewed more than 45 million times. Photo / Norwich City





An English football team has been praised for a ‘powerful’ video for World Mental Health Day.

Championship side Norwich City FC posted a video on X, formally Twitter with the hashtag #youarenotalone. The video features two fans attending games throughout a season with differing reactions to the team’s result with the message ‘At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope, sometimes the signs are harder to spot”.

The video has already been viewed more than 46 million times on X.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Norwich wore the logo of suicide prevention charity Samaritans instead of their traditional shirt sponsor for a 1-1 draw with Coventry on Sunday NZT.





𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁.



Check in on those around you.#WorldMentalHealthDay | #YouAreNotAlone | @samaritans pic.twitter.com/ZC50AH5thl — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 10, 2023